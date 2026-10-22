How to Design Plastic Tube Packaging for E-commerce and Retail: Balancing Protection, Convenience and Brand Identity

A tube is one of the few packaging formats that has to do three jobs at once. It must protect the formula inside, it must be easy for the customer to use, and it must look like your brand when it sits on a shelf or arrives in a parcel. Get one of these wrong and the other two suffer. A beautiful tube that fails to protect the product is a cost. A durable tube nobody remembers is a missed opportunity.

This guide walks through the design decisions that matter most for cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical products sold online and in stores. The technical options mentioned below come from the range offered by MPACK, a plastic tube manufacturer based near Warsaw, Poland.

1. Start with the product and the sales channel

Before choosing a diameter or a colour, answer two questions:

What does the formula need? Some products only need a sturdy body. Others benefit from an additional barrier or protection from light.

Where will the tube be sold? A retail tube is judged on shelf appeal and in-store handling. An e-commerce tube is judged on how it arrives, how it feels when unboxed and whether it looks trustworthy in a product photo.

MPACK describes its approach to a new project in exactly these terms: understanding the customer’s needs, expectations and short- and long-term goals, then discussing them with technologists and a graphic design department. The result can be a classic, proven model or a customised solution, with advice on capacity, colour scheme and sealing that takes the budget into account.

2. Protection: choose the right material and structure

Material

Polyethylene is the most common base for tubes. MPACK produces tubes from HDPE, LLDPE or LDPE, which differ in density and therefore in how the tube behaves. Polymers of varying density give strength suited to a wide range of purposes, which is why polyethylene tubes are used for skincare, medical products, and in the food and chemical industries.

Sustainability is now part of protection too, because it protects your brand’s credibility. Three material routes are worth knowing:

PCR (post-consumer recycled) tubes. MPACK’s flagship product. A package can contain up to 100% recycled material while staying durable, and the tubes remain suitable for reprocessing.

Sugarcane tubes. Made with 96% bio-polyethylene sourced from sugarcane, with production based 80% on renewable energy. They are fully recyclable and free from harmful substances such as BPA. They are used primarily as cosmetic packaging.

Standard polyethylene tubes. Recyclable, and a reliable choice for skincare, medical, food and chemical products.

MPACK also lists virgin PE and Ocean PCR among the available material choices.

Layers and barrier

The tube wall can have between one and five layers, either as a mono body or a co-extruded (CO-EX) body. For sensitive formulas, an optional EVOH protective barrier can be added, and an additional UV filter is available for products that should be shielded from light. Matching the structure to the formula, rather than defaulting to the same tube for every product, is one of the simplest ways to protect quality over the product’s shelf life.

Tamper evidence

For e-commerce especially, customers want proof that nobody opened the package before them. A first-opening guarantee, using a membrane or a sleeve, addresses this directly and builds trust at the moment of unboxing.

3. Convenience: the cap does most of the work

The cap is what the customer touches every day. MPACK offers Standard, Softline, Flip-Top and Octagonal caps in PE or PP, so the choice can follow the product’s use:

A Flip-Top suits products used often and with one hand, such as hand creams or everyday skincare.

A Standard or Softline cap gives a clean, classic look.

An Octagonal cap adds a distinctive shape that can help the tube stand out visually.

Caps can be colour-matched or metalised, decorated by screen printing or hot stamping, and finished matte or glossy. Capacity, colour and sealing should be chosen together, since a change in one often affects the others.

4. Brand identity: turn the tube into a brand asset

A tube offers a large printable surface, and the decoration method shapes how premium it feels. The range available from MPACK includes:

Screen printing (6 colours) and flexographic printing (6 colours)

Flexo and screen combined (8 colours)

Offset printing (9 colours)

Matte, gloss or Soft Touch varnish

Hot stamping and cold stamping

Tube colour matters just as much: white, transparent or black as standard, a shade selected from the PANTONE palette, or a colour matched to a sample you provide. Consistent colour across the tube and cap is what makes a product line recognisable in a retail aisle and in a thumbnail on a webshop.

A practical tip: decide the decoration technique early. Different techniques allow different numbers of colours and effects, so your artwork should be designed with the printing method in mind rather than adapted afterwards.

5. Make the design process faster

Packaging projects often stall on back-and-forth over specifications. MPACK addresses this with an online tube designer, where you choose the material, diameter, length, number of layers, colour, head and capacity, then select the cap and cap security. Your customised design is then sent back to you with a transparent cost estimate.

In the process described on the MPACK website, you discuss needs with technologists, receive packaging samples and choose from design options based on available printing techniques. You then finalise parameters such as size, colour and cap type. Production follows, using automated visual systems at each stage, with detailed testing in quality control before dispatch. MPACK states that orders are completed in 21 days.

6. Check your manufacturer’s process, not only the catalogue

Design choices only deliver results if production is consistent. A few signals worth looking for when you evaluate a supplier:

Experience and scale. MPACK reports over 20 years in the packaging industry, a plant capacity of 120 million tubes, around 1,200 customers and 24 international markets.

Integrated production. Tube bodies are extruded to a defined diameter, wall thickness and length, printed on machines with advanced vision control, and then joined to the head and capped. MPACK says this last step happens in a single hybrid machine and that it was the first tube manufacturer in the world to receive this technology.

Certification. MPACK holds ISO and GMP certificates, which matter particularly for cosmetic and pharmaceutical packaging.

7. A quick design checklist

Define the formula’s needs: barrier, UV protection, material. Pick the sales channel and design for both the shelf and the parcel. Choose the material route: virgin PE, PCR, Ocean PCR or sugarcane. Select the wall structure: number of layers, EVOH barrier, UV filter. Match the cap to how the product is used, and add tamper evidence if needed. Choose colours (PANTONE or sample match) and a decoration method together. Request samples and a cost estimate before committing.

Where to start with your own tube design

Good tube design is a balance, not a compromise. The right structure protects the formula, the right cap makes daily use effortless, and the right decoration turns a functional container into a recognisable brand asset. If you want to explore these options with a team that works with cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical brands across Europe, MPACK offers both personal consultation and an online tool to design your tube and receive an estimate. You can start at mpackpoland.com or go straight to the tube designer.

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